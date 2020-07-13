Corinne Joy, Hayley LeBlanc, Jessalyn Grace and Kheris Rogers have joined together to create Jam Jr.’s newest group, Run The World. The girls recently chatted with J-14, and they went head to head in an epic competition! They all took turns doing their best impressions of various celebrities, while the others had to guess who they were impersonating! They took on stars like Kenzie Ziegler, Johnny Orlando, David Dobrik, Addison Rae and more, and naturally, the results were hilarious. Make sure to watch the video above!

