J-14 just caught up with Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Xochitl Gomez from the upcoming Netflix show The Baby-Sitters Club, and they went head to head in an epic competition! They all took turns doing their best impressions of various characters, while the others had to guess who they were impersonating! They took on fan favorites like Troy Bolton, Betty Cooper and more, and naturally, the results were hilarious. Make sure to watch the video above, and remember — The Baby-Sitters Club comes out on Netflix on Friday, July 3.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.