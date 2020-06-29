Hayley LeBlanc has a lot going on at the moment! Not only is she a part of her sister, Annie LeBlanc‘s new Nickelodeon show, Group Chat with Annie & Jayden, but she’s now a member of the girl group Run The World with Jessalyn Grace, Kheris Rogers, and Corinne Joy. The 11-year-old chatted all about the new group with J-14, and she even dished on some embarrassing moments and gave fans a quarantine update, too! It turns out, she and Annie haven’t gotten into any blowout fights while being stuck home together! They did, however, get into one big argument thanks to Annie’s competitiveness when it comes to board games. Make sure to watch the video above.

