Growing up in the spotlight! Hayley LeBlanc started off her career as an internet star, creating vlogs with her family on the Bratayley YouTube channel. Now, she’s making a name for herself in the acting and music industries.

“[My mom] always thinks of things we can film,” the Texas native told TigerBeat in July 2020. “She’s like, ‘Oh let me pull my camera out!’ and I’m like, ‘We’re not vlogging anymore!’ … There [are] a lot of moments where we’re like, ‘We do miss it,’ but it was so stressful at the time when we had acting and singing and everything like that. So it’s a lot less stressful.”

Now that she’s moved on from the YouTube world, Hayley is taking her rightful place in center stage. In 2020, she took the lead as Harmony on the internet series Chicken Girls after her real-life and onscreen sister, Jules LeBlanc, stepped back from the series.

“I thought it was going to be real difficult but nothing really changed,” the talented teen told J-14 exclusively in November 2020, ahead of the show’s season 7 premiere. “We still do have a lot of scenes together that me and my sister film, so it’s really, really fun. It’s always been that way because we’re sisters on the show. Nothing’s really changed except for, it just passed a generation, and now, it’s really, really fun.”

Along with appearing as Harmony on Chicken Girls since the show’s premiere in 2017, Hayley has also starred in the internet shows Mani and Hotel Du Loone. Since joining the girl group Run the World — which also consists of Jessalyn Grace, Kheris Rogers and Corinne Joy — Hayley has started to focus on music as well.

“I think it’s really cool because this group wasn’t made for any publicity or clout, it was actually just made for girls to get together and run the world,” she told J-14 exclusively in November 2020. “I think it’s really cool that everyone likes it.”

While Hayley does have huge dreams to continue a career in Hollywood, the actress also has plans to be a normal teen and finish school.

“First, high school. Then, I want to go to college. My dream would be Yale,” she gushed during an interview with Girls’ World in March 2021. “I’d want to work behind the camera mostly — writing and directing short films.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Chicken Girls star and songstress Hayley.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.