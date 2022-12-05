Ever since she first stepped into the spotlight, Jules LeBlanc has been taking over the internet! The influencer-turned-Hollywood starlet launched her career as a gymnast before becoming known for her daily vlogs on the Bratayley YouTube channel.

After becoming a household name, Jules nabbed a starring role on the BRAT series Chicken Girls and played main character Rhyme for six seasons. Now, the actress appears in a recurring role. She currently stars in the Nickelodeon series Side Hustle and Group Chat alongside BFF Jayden Bartels.

“I’ve been in front of the camera since I was two years old, so I’m very comfortable being in that type of environment. I’m not sure if I can pinpoint the exact moment of how I discovered my affinity for acting because I feel I fell into it naturally,” Jules explained to Flaunt in August 2022. “However, now that I’m thinking about it, I really fell in love with acting when I got my role as Lex on Nickelodeon’s Side Hustle.”

The actress continued, “I’m very appreciative of the smaller roles I performed in the past on several web-based series because they taught me the basics of acting, such as how to hit a mark or just be comfortable on a set. I’m hopeful that the experiences I gained from my past, as well as my current role on Side Hustle, open up even more opportunities for me in the future.”

Aside from acting, Jules has also made a name for herself in the music world and released her debut album, Lollipop, in 2018. The songstress has also collaborated with Hayden Summerall and Sky Katz on music in the past.

Although she’s had a pretty successful career thus far, there’s a lot about Jules that fans don’t actually know. While she’s given fans a major glimpse into her life over the years, the budding star is taking a step back from her influencing life.

“I feel for the first half of my life — I put everything out there with daily vlogging. It came to the point that it felt like I had no privacy, and if I didn’t post all the time, I felt like I was letting people down,” she explained. “Finally, I listened to myself and took a step back. Lately, I’ve been trying to learn how to find a good balance by not putting so much pressure on what and when I’m posting.”

