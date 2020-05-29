Hayley and Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels from the Nickelodeon show Group Chat with Annie and Jayden have been staying home during quarantine like the rest of the nation. J-14 caught up with the girls to see how they’re passing the time amid social distancing, and they spilled the tea on everything from what apps they’re using the most to how they’re managing to cope. Make sure to watch the video above, and remember, Group Chat airs Saturdays at 8:30 P.M. on Nickelodeon.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.