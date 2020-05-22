Hayley and Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels have their very own Nickelodeon show called Group Chat with Annie and Jayden, and we caught up with the girls to talk all about it. They spilled the deets on how they’re able to shoot it from home — thanks, mom and dad — and teased who some of their special guests will be. Plus, they dished on their all-time favorite Nick shows and so much more! Make sure to watch the video above, and don’t forget — Group Chat premieres Saturday, May 23 at 8:30 P.M. EST/PST on Nickelodeon.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.