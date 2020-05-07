The dream team is back and better than ever! Yep, Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels are collaborating, once again, for a brand new virtual series called Group Chat: The Show. On Wednesday, May 6, Nickelodeon announced that the social media famous duo would host the interactive show, which is set to premiere Saturday, May 23 at 8:30 P.M. EST/PST.

So, what can fans expect from the girls this time around? Well, according to Deadline, Group Chat: The Show — also set to feature Annie’s little sister Hayley LeBlanc — will show the stars “as they talk about the hottest trending topics of the week based on what kids are currently discussing across social media, play games and compete in challenges–all via video chat.” Sounds like something we don’t want to miss!

As fans know, this isn’t the only project that Annie and Jayden have in the works with the network. In February, it was announced that these two teens were officially taking their talents to TV with an upcoming show titled Side Hustle!

At the time, Deadline reported that Nickelodeon ordered 13 episodes of the upcoming series, which is set to follow best friends Lex (played by Annie) and Presley (played by Jayden) who accidentally destroy their neighbor’s police car and must quickly come up with a way to pay for the repairs. The BFFs create an app called “Kid-DING” and connect with people in the area who need help with small jobs. They are forced to do any job that comes their way, no matter how crazy it is, in order to pay back the damages.

After the announcement went live, the girls’ took to social media and shared the exciting news with followers.

“So honored and grateful to be a part of this new opportunity! Thank [you] so much!” Annie wrote alongside a screenshot of the show’s announcement. Jayden added, “So excited to announce our new Nickelodeon show Side Hustle!!! I’m so honored and grateful to be a part of this with my best friend! Stay tuned.”

We can’t wait to watch as these two totally take over Nickelodeon!

