Lex and Presley are back and have more odd jobs up their sleeves! Nickelodeon is gearing up for the season 2 premiere of Side Hustle — starring Jules LeBlanc, Jayden Bartels, Isaiah Crews, Mitchell Berg and Jacques Chevelle — and J-14 has an exclusive first look at the first episode.

The show follows the story of two best friends Lex (played by Jules) and Presley (played by Jayden) who accidentally destroy a boat belonging to their neighbor Munchy’s (played by Isaiah) dad. In order to pay him back for the destruction, the girls start taking strange jobs listed on the fictional KidDING! app. Of course, complete shenanigans occur along the way.

In our exclusive clip, fans get a first look at what’s to come throughout the show’s second season when Lex, Presley and Munchy rush to get tickets to their town’s annual fashion show. This year, a famous influencer will be in the crowd, and Lex has a plan to showcase her custom necklace design at the event. While rushing to get tickets, Munchy gets distracted by his harmonica, so he and Presley think that all the tickets sell out. Thankfully, Lex comes through with the last three passes into the fashion show.

Nickelodeon star Matt Sato — who played MicroMooery employee Spenders throughout season 1 — speaks with J-14 exclusively about his amazing experience on the show. As it turns out, the actor actually knew his costars way before being cast on Side Hustle.

“They are like my two little sisters,” Matt gushes of Jules and Jayden. “We have known each other and truly grown together these past four years. It has been amazing getting to work alongside them, and it brought a lot of fun to the series.”

While so many hilarious antics go down during each episode, there were actually a lot of “really funny” things that went down behind-the-scenes too.

“On the show, I work at MicroMooery — basically, a dairy shop similar to an ice cream shop that sells all dairy products — and we have a cow that remains in the back of the shop,” Matt explains. “One day, mid-take, the cow decides to pee, taking all of us to a sudden halt to hear 15 long seconds of high-pressure pee. It was so incredibly funny and got all of us in the best mood.”

Get ready to see more of MicroMooery in season 2 with Matte Martinez, who plays the store’s manager Ty.

Be sure to watch the video above, and find out what happens when Lex, Presley and Munchy attend the fashion show when Side Hustle season 2 premieres via Nickelodeon on Saturday, October 2, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

