Getting real! Jacques Chevelle caught up with J-14 and spilled some exclusive tea about what it’s been like working alongside Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels on the Nickelodeon series Side Hustle. The actor revealed that his two costars are always “in sync” with each other on set. But that’s not all! Jacques also shared what went down behind-the-scenes when the cameras weren’t rolling. Be sure to watch our video above and check out new episodes of Side Hustle on Nickelodeon starting Saturday, January 23, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.