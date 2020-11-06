To celebrate the release of their new Nickelodeon show Side Hustle — which premieres on Friday, November 7 — stars Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels caught up with J-14 and put their BFF knowledge to the test! The actresses played a game of “Know Your Squad” to see just how well they know each other, and it turns out, these two are best friend goals. Make sure to watch the exclusive video above.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.