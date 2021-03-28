Budding superstar Reyn Doi is making a major name for himself in Hollywood! The 12-year-old kicked off 2021 with his big screen debut in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar alongside Saturday Night Live legend Kristen Wiig. Now, he’s taking over Nickelodeon with roles in two of the network’s newest shows, Side Hustle and Drama Club.

The Hawaii native appeared as Horrigan in Side Hustle, which stars Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels. Although Reyn didn’t have any scenes with the girls just yet, the young star told J-14 exclusively to “stay tuned for more to come!”

When it comes to Drama Club — Nickelodeon’s very own mockumentary series — the young star “auditioned multiple times for different roles” before nabbing the part of Kurtis, “the lighting booth manager.”

“Kurtis is a very unique character much like the show itself,” Reyn explained. “The show is about the six members of the drama club who are all very devoted, and doing their best work. You’ll see much more drama whenever Kurtis gets involved.”

Drama Club premiered on Nickelodeon on March 20, and according to Reyn, “Viewers will continue to watch the episodes because [the show] has such an unusual twist, and it is funny. Each character is very lovable.”

What can fans expect from his character specifically? Lots of food-related scenes for Kurtis!

“Drama Club is the first show that I ever ate food while filming a scene,” Reyn gushed. “The first food was a pickle with ketchup. I also got to eat chicken wings — those were very good.”

Aside from his Nickelodeon roles, Reyn also has bunch of epic opportunities on the horizon. “You can expect to see me in the new Boss Baby 2 movie coming out this year!” he said. It was also announced earlier this month that the young star would appear in the upcoming ABC comedy series Adopted.

“It’s a very heart-warming, sweet, and funny family show,” Reyn teased. “This show can carry the true meaning of trust in a relationship, especially during the pandemic. People need a little more positivity right now, and I think Adopted brings exactly that.”

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Reyn said he feels “lucky to be able to go on set.” While he continues his studies as a sixth grader, the actor does his “best to think of the positives.”

“I’ve made a commitment to both my passion and my education, so every day I aim to try my best,” he explained. “I feel very blessed to have all these opportunities and roles.”

Be sure to watch Reyn in new episodes of Drama Club on Nickelodeon on Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.

