The stars of Nickelodeon’s new mockumentary series Drama Club are putting their acting skills to the test! Actors Telci Huynh, Lili Brennan, Nathan Janak, Kensington Tallman, Chase Vacnin and Artyon Celestine went up against each other for J-14‘s impressions game and pretended to be some of the network’s most iconic characters, including SpongeBob SquarePants and Henry Danger‘s Captain Man. Check out the video above, and watch new episodes of Drama Club on Nickelodeon on Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.

