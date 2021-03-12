Nickelodeon is gearing up to premiere their new mockumentary series Drama Club, and J-14 has an exclusive first look!

Stars of the upcoming series Telci Huynh and Lili Brennan — who play Mack and Darcy, respectively — are giving viewers a tour of the Drama Club auditorium in our exclusive clip. In the show’s premiere episode, fans will be introduced to the Tookus Middle School Drama Club, which has a new student director. With new leadership comes the responsibility of changing the school’s perception of the club and earning the new principal’s support. When their choreographer suffers an injury, the drama club students — Nathan Janak (Oliver), Kensington Tallman (Bianca), Chase Vacnin (Bench) and Artyon Celestine (Skip) — turn to a rival from the school’s football team for help!

Be sure to watch the video above, and tune into the Drama Club digital series premiere on Nick.com and the Nick app Saturday, March 13, and on Nickelodeon on Saturday, March 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

