Mark your calendars, because the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards are coming on Saturday, March 13, and a bunch of famous faces will be in attendance! J-14 can exclusively reveal that Side Hustle stars Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels, Unfiltered cast members Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Darci Lynne, Young Dylan and That Girl Lay Lay will all be appearing in the awards show.

This epic announcement comes weeks after the network announced that former Nickelodeon star and Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson would be hosting the show. “Nickelodeon has been part of my life and my family forever and I can’t wait to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards,” the comedian said in a press release. “Am I worried about getting slimed? Nah. It’s going to come fast and cold, but it’s not my first rodeo — you know what I’m saying? So, bring on the slime and let’s do this!”

But that’s not all! Justin Bieber is also set to take the stage to perform two of his biggest hits. A press release from February 2021 revealed that the Grammy-award winner will sing his latest single “Anyone” and be joined by Quavo for the 2020 hit “Intentions.”

“The Kids’ Choice Awards was my first awards show and returning to share my new music is a full-circle moment,” Justin said in a statement. “Although the show may look different this year, the KCA’s are always a ton of fun and there will definitely be no shortage of slime!”

As fans know, Justin was scheduled to sing “Intentions” during the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards but once the show was postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he was unable to make it. Thankfully, the Canadian crooner will finally be making his return to the Nickelodeon stage.

What can fans expect during the 2021 KCAs? Well, according to the network itself, Nickelodeon’s iconic orange blimp will “take fans on a wild ride around the world and beyond” for the first time ever. Not only will viewers get to see the KCA venue like normal, but they’ll also be invited into star’s homes along with outer space and Bikini Bottom for a visit from SpongeBob SquarePants. As for the awards themselves, fans are able to cast their votes now on the show’s official website. They can also vote through Twitter and Instagram.

Be sure to tune into the Kids’ Choice Awards on Nickelodeon on Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

