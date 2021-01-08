Days before taking on the role as announcers during Nickelodeon’s NFL Wild Card game, Lex Lumpkin and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green caught up with J-14 and shared an exclusive look at the text messages they send their moms! It’s no surprise that the hilarious All That stars had some funny conversations with their mothers. Make sure to watch the video above.

Lex and Gabrielle will be joined by play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle and CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson for the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon airing Sunday, January 10, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

