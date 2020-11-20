Get ready to blast off into space with Nickelodeon’s The Astronauts!

Starring Miya Cech, Bryce Gheisar, Keith L. Williams, Kayden Grace Swan and Ben Daon, the new show is centered on a group of kids who embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they are mistakenly launched into space. The premiere episode, which aired on November 13, follows the group as they use their parents’ security clearances to sneak onto the empty Odyssey II before it’s set to launch a major mission. While onboard, the kids trigger the launch sequence, which blasts them off into space. While their parents try to get them back, the kids are forced to become astronauts.

Just ahead of the show’s second episode, set to air on Friday, November 20, J-14 caught up with the cast. They spilled some tea on their characters, shared some behind-the-scenes secrets from set and more! Scroll through our gallery to check out each interview, and tune into The Astronauts on Nickelodeon Fridays at 7 p.m. ET. 

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.