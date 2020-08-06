Wondering how your favorite celebrities are passing the time while staying inside during the coronavirus quarantine? Miya Cech from the upcoming Nickelodeon show The Astronauts is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her routine now that she’s practicing social distancing. From decorating her room to doing yoga, it looks like Miya is staying busy! Make sure to watch the video above, and remember, The Astronauts premieres this fall!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.