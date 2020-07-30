Wondering how your favorite celebrities are passing the time while staying inside during the coronavirus quarantine? Sarah Hoffmeister from the upcoming Katie Holmes movie The Secret: Dare to Dream is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her routine now that she’s practicing social distancing. From sewing to playing guitar, it looks like Sarah is staying busy! Make sure to watch the video above.

