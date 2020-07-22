Wondering how your favorite celebrities are passing the time while staying inside during the coronavirus quarantine? Izabela Rose from the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie Upside-Down Magic is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her routine now that she’s practicing social distancing. From baking to making slime, it looks like Izabela is staying busy! Make sure to watch the video above.

