Wondering how your favorite celebrities are passing the time while staying inside during the coronavirus quarantine? Jasmine Villegas from Justin Bieber‘s “Baby” music video is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her routine now that she’s practicing social distancing. From pending time on Taki to hanging with her kids, it looks like Jasmine is staying busy! Make sure to watch the video above.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.