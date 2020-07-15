Get ready, you guys, because Disney has a brand new movie in the works, and we’ve got an exclusive first look at it!

The flick, which is called Upside-Down Magic, is set to premiere on Disney Channel on July 31, 2020. It is based off of the New York Times-bestselling children’s book of the same name from authors Sarah Mlynowski, Lauren Myracle and Emily Jenkins. It stars Izabela Rose, Siena Agudong, Vicki Lewis, Kyle Howard, Max Torina, Elie Samouhi, Alison Fernandez and more, and it will follow two best friends who are studying magic together at a boarding school. But when “Nory’s wonky magic and proclivity for turning herself into a ‘Dritten’ — a half-kitten, half-dragon — lands her in a class for kids with upside-down magic,” Entertainment Weekly reports.

Seriously, this is about to become everyone’s new obsession, and we have an epic sneak peek for you. Make sure to watch the video above and scroll through our gallery below to see some more pics from the upcoming movie!

