The actor’s rep told People Magazine that he died of a sudden heart attack.

“[The family] is very grateful for all the signs of affection from everyone, they also ask for some privacy and respect in these tough moments,” they added in a statement.

The young star was known for his role as Lorenzo Guevara in the Disney Channel Latin America show O11CE, which followed a group of teenagers who attend a prestigious soccer academy.

His costar, Daniel Panitio, remembered the late actor in an emotional Instagram post.

“Noble souls do not die and your light will be eternal, passion, discipline and love, so I will remember you, my roomie, my friend, my brother,” he captioned the tribute. “God have your holy glory. I do no understand many times his plans, and for the first time it makes you feel to lose a brother, life I owe you a lot, I will miss you.”

Santiago Stieben also took to Instagram, where he shared some of his favorite moments with Sebastián during their time together on the Disney Channel series.

“I am very sad indeed,” he captioned a compilation video. “I hesitated a lot to make this video. But I feel like I want to share with everyone the love I have for you. I hug your family, my best memories with you always.”

Rest in peace, Sebastián.