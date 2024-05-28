Never forgotten. Cameron Boyce died following a seizure in his sleep on July 6, 2019. His family later revealed that he had suffered from a medical condition called epilepsy.

Following his death, the Descendants star’s former co-stars spoke about the late star in various interviews and have honored his life with heartfelt social media posts. Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Anna Cathcart, Sarah Jeffrey, China Anne McClain, Mitchell Hope, Thomas Doherty, Jadah Marie, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Dylan Playfair, Kristin Chenoweth, Brenna D’Amico, Keegan Connor Tracy and Cheyenne Jackson have posted tributes and shared their love and support for the late actor.

In May 2021, to celebrate his 22nd birthday, the stars took to Instagram and wrote sweet words to honor the actor. Sofia, for one, even teamed up with The Cameron Boyce Foundation for a limited edition clothing collaboration to celebrate his life.

“Dear Cam, you changed my world. Forever. Today, on your birthday, the whole entire world celebrates you. The whole entire world smiles for you. In your honor, I am so grateful to share the #SofiaxTCBF collaboration,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “When I think of Cam, I think of him in his favorite jean jacket. It was quite simply, him. And so, our collection was born with a jean jacket that on your heart, says ‘we can change the world,’ and on your back, a piece of art that was drawn by our Cam. We sang those words together. Cam drew this tree.”

She continued, “In honor of Cam, join us in celebrating him & continuing the legacy of the boy who changed our world. Cam’s heart lives in the extraordinary work of @thecameronboycefoundation. To come together with TCBF and his beautiful family, who has become my own, to bring this to life is one of my greatest honors. I am so grateful to share it with the world … In Cam’s honor. Let’s change the world, together. I love you Cam. And I miss you, everyday.”

Nearly two months later, in July 2021, she celebrated the two-year anniversary of his death with another tribute. “This photo is you, my cam. You always were our angel on earth. I adore you. And I miss you, everyday,” she shared.

Sofia’s not the only actress who’s honored their late costar. Scroll through our gallery to read everything that the stars of Disney’s Descendants said about Cameron after his death.

