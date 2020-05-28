Thursday, May 28 is a very important day. And that’s because it would have been Cameron Boyce‘s birthday. The actor, who tragically passed away on July 6, 2019, would have been 21 years old.

As fans know, Cameron, who most famously starred in the Descendants films and the Disney Channel series Jessie, sadly passed away after having a seizure in his sleep. His family later revealed that he had suffered from a medical condition called epilepsy. The entire world was heartbroken over his sudden death, and there’s one thing that we know for sure — he will definitely never be forgotten.

Who was Cameron linked to before his sad passing? We went ahead and broke down his entire love life, past relationships and girlfriends from start to finish. Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to everyone Cameron dated before his devastating death.

