It’s been nine months Cameron Boyce tragically passed away, and now, fans are getting their first look at the late Disney star’s final TV role. That’s right, after months of waiting, the first trailer for Paradise City is finally here. The show’s first season was filmed before his heartbreaking death and is set to premiere later this year. Aside from Cameron, Bella Thorne, Booboo Stewart, Olivia Culpo, Andy Black and more are also set to star. From the look of it, this show is going to be epic!

But that’s not all! According to the trailer’s description an album of original music is coming May 29th. So, mark your calendars, people, and get ready to rock out with these stars. For those who don’t know, the series is a spinoff of the 2017 film American Satan and is set to follow “the lives of a rock star with ties to the occult and a young rookie kid who idolizes him collide through their broken homes built by the music business.”

Back in December 2019, it was announced that Cameron would play a character named Simon Ostergaard who is the “frontman for The Flux and an aspiring music industry maestro.” Safe to say there’s going to be a lot of tunes coming from the 20-year-old in this role. Unfortunately, there’s not a release date for the show just yet, but we’ll hope that something will be announced soon.

For those who missed it, at the time of Cameron’s death, Paradise City director Ash Asvildsen, released a statement about working with the actor.

“Cameron Boyce was truly a magical soul like I have never met before on this planet. It is so rare that someone achieves all that he did at the mere age of 20 having such immense special talent yet through that crazy level of success remains so humble, charming, appreciative, kind and professional. He could sing, dance, act, he did it all with brilliance… and he had the gift of making you feel so excited to be hanging out with him anytime he was around,” the statement read. “You impacted and inspired countless lives with your short time here on earth. It’s times when people like him are taken away from us at such a young age that we question everything about our existence. I can only choose to believe his body may be gone but his spirit is on to his next divine journey. I will be forever grateful to how Cameron made me feel on set, both while hanging out and when we were shooting. He was genuinely that wonderful of a soul.”

As fans know, the Jessie star sadly passed away on July 6, 2019, after having a seizure in his sleep. He suffered from a medical condition called epilepsy. His death came just weeks before he was set to appear in the third installment of the Descendants movies, which aired on August 2, 2019.

