Some viewers are not happy with the 2020 Oscars after the Academy failed to include late actors Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce in the In Memoriam segment during the awards show on Sunday, February 9.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas took the stage for a somber moment during the star-studded event. The musical duo performed a stunning cover of The Beatles song “Yesterday” while a video played on the screen behind them paying tribute to Kobe Bryant and other Hollywood legends who sadly passed away throughout the past year. Viewers were quick to notice that Luke and Cameron had not been included in the montage.

As fans know, the 52-year-old Riverdale star died on March 4, 2019 after suffering from a massive stroke. Luke also made a brief appearance in the Oscar-nominated film Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, released after his death. A few months later, news broke on July 6, 2019 that the Descendants actor had tragically passed away after having a seizure in his sleep.

Once Billie’s four-minute performance was over, some fans took to social media and expressed disappointment that neither Luke nor Cameron were honored during the In Memoriam segment. Twitter users called the snub “disgusting” and “disrespectful.”

“Luke Perry wasn’t in the In Memorial?? He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night!! Disrespectful!” one person wrote. Another added, “Wow, the Oscars really didn’t even recognize Cameron Boyce in the memorial. How disrespectful. An actor is still an actor regardless if they are an [Academy] Award nominee or winner.”

A third person asked, “How are you gonna snub Luke Perry from the In Memoriam segment?”

Someone else tweeted, “Way to not honor Cameron Boyce Oscars. A talented soul who deserved more time than he was given. We miss you Cam and honor you in our hearts.”

The Academy has yet to respond to the fans’ backlash.

