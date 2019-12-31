It’s been six months since Cameron Boyce tragically passed away, and now, fans are getting their first look at the late Disney star’s final TV role. The show, called Paradise City was filmed before his heartbreaking death and is set to premiere in 2020.

A spinoff of the 2017 film American Satan, the upcoming show is set to follow the lives of a band that seems to have it as they collide with a young group of singers that idolize them. The series will also star Bella Thorne and Booboo Stewart. A full cast list is set to be released in January as per the show’s social media.

Cameron is set to play a character named Simon Ostergaard. According to the Paradise City Instagram, Simon is the “frontman for The Flux and an aspiring music industry maestro.”

At the time of his death, the show’s director, Ash Asvildsen, released a statement.

“Cameron Boyce was truly a magical soul like I have never met before on this planet. It is so rare that someone achieves all that he did at the mere age of 20 having such immense special talent yet through that crazy level of success remains so humble, charming, appreciative, kind and professional. He could sing, dance, act, he did it all with brilliance… and he had the gift of making you feel so excited to be hanging out with him anytime he was around,” the statement read. “You impacted and inspired countless lives with your short time here on earth. It’s times when people like him are taken away from us at such a young age that we question everything about our existence. I can only choose to believe his body may be gone but his spirit is on to his next divine journey. I will be forever grateful to how Cameron made me feel on set, both while hanging out and when we were shooting. He was genuinely that wonderful of a soul.”

As fans know, the Jessie star was only 20 years old when he sadly passed away on July 6, 2019, after having a seizure in his sleep. He suffered from a medical condition called epilepsy. His death came just weeks before he was set to appear in the third installment of the Descendants movies, which aired on August 2, 2019.

