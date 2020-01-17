It’s been six months since Cameron Boyce tragically passed away, and his Descendants costar Sarah Jeffery is still coping with the devastating loss. She took to Instagram on Thursday, January 16 to let everyone know how much she’s missing the late Disney star.

The actress shared some old photos of her and Cameron, which she captioned, “Scrolling through camera roll… This was such a good day. We all had time off and went to this local spot on Vancouver Island for Thai food that the boys loved, and then walked back and sat in a park on a hill for a bit. A few girls came over and asked Cam for pics and of course he took them and chatted with them for probably 20 minutes. They invited us to eat at the waffle placed they worked at and Cam said we’d try to make it out. It’s a really special thing to have memories like this. Cameras and phones can be distracting but I’m so grateful that they have captured a lot of special moments.”

As fans know, Cameron was only 20 years old when he died on July 6, 2019, after having a seizure in his sleep. He suffered from a medical condition called epilepsy, and it turns out, Sarah was with him just two days before his devastating passing.

“We were at a friend’s house for a Fourth of July barbecue,” she previously told People Magazine. “It was a normal awesome day. He was so happy. We’d never see him unhappy. He had such palpable good energy. The day was normal and it was lovely. Cam was always the life of the party.”

The 23-year-old is still heartbroken over the tragic loss.

“There are days where it shatters my heart,” she said. “It’s hard to wrap your head around something like this when someone is so young but also incredibly special. It’s unfathomable. There is no one like Cam. It’s a horrible loss. But I’m so grateful to have known him for his far too short time with us.”

