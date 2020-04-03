Happy birthday, Sarah Jeffery! This may be hard to believe, but the former Disney Channel starlet turned 24 years old on Friday, April 3 which means it’s been almost five full years since the first Descendants film first premiered on the network back in 2015.

For those who forgot, the fan-favorite trilogy said its bittersweet goodbye back in August 2019, but fans have already been hoping for a fourth movie. The series followed the teenage children of some of Disney’s most iconic villains as they adjust to life outside the Isle of the Lost. Each of the three movies brought a new task for the gang to overcome.

Aside from Sarah, the series also starred Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Mitchell Hope, Anna Cathcart and China Anne McClain. Since the final installment premiered, these stars have all stayed in Hollywood scene and some even went on to nab roles in some other major TV shows and movies! Scroll through the gallery to see what the Descendants cast is up to now.

