Before making her big break on Disney Channel, Dove Cameron was no stranger to Hollywood! The actress nabbed a few guest starring roles before booking both lead roles in Liv and Maddie, and the rest is history.

The blonde beauty starred as both Liv and Maddie Rooney for four seasons of the fan-favorite series from 2013 until 2017. “I’ve actually been working on it for five years though it’s only been on the air for four – that’s a long time when you’re young,” Dove told Teen Vogue in March 2017. “You’re just never prepared for it to end, and to get there is surreal. I don’t know how to process it.”

Well, she’s definitely processed the ending and made a major name for herself along the way.

After saying goodbye to the hilarious show (which is available to stream on Disney+), Dove went on to star as Mal in the Descendants film series. The last Descendants film premiered in 2019, and the actress has booked a lot of roles since then while working on music. Aside from her acting and singing projects, Dove has become known as a mental health advocate among her fans.

What else does she have on the horizon? Scroll through our gallery for all the details on all Dove’s upcoming projects!

