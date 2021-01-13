When they were on Disney Channel, Dove Cameron and Ryan McCartan were couple goals! After playing Maddie and Diggie on Liv and Maddie, the pair took their love from off the TV screen and into real life.

From 2013 until their split in 2016, the couple often packed on the PDA via social media, formed a band together called The Girl and the Dreamcatcher and got engaged. Before they got the chance to tie the knot, Ryan and Dove called it quits.

After the Descendants star and the Wicked actor split, the former lovebirds had a lot of drama surrounding the breakup. At one point, Dove claimed Ryan had treated her badly during their relationship. Then, he accused the actress of cheating on him with her then-boyfriend, Thomas Doherty. Things got a little messy at times, and in 2020 it finally seemed like they both moved on. In January 2021, when announcing his song “Politician,” Ryan appeared to still harbor some not-so-nice feelings about his ex.

“I wrote this song about the power of lying in love,” the musician wrote on Instagram, explaining the song’s meaning. “As an adult I was madly in love with a woman who mobilized a cult of personality so freely and effectively that I get regular death threats to this day.”

So, what really went down between Dove and Ryan? Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.