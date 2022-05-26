Since stepping into the spotlight, Dove Cameron has become one of the most famous talents in Young Hollywood. As a result, fans are super invested in the starlet’s love life! Over the years, Dove has been in two notable relationships: First with ex-fiancé Ryan McCartan, followed by a romance with ex-boyfriend Thomas Doherty. To learn more about Dove’s engagement and dating history, keep reading.

Was Dove Cameron engaged to Ryan McCartan?

Yes, the former Shameless actress and Ryan got engaged in June 2016 after three years of dating!

Come October 2016, the pair called it quits. In January 2020, Ryan suggested the cause of their split was Dove’s infidelity while responding to a fan’s question about his “proudest moment.”

“Within two weeks, my fiancée cheated on and left me, I almost died from food poisoning and Donald Trump was elected president. I truly didn’t think I would be able to make it through that part of my life,” he shared via Instagram Stories at the time. “I’m proudest of the light that came from the darkness. And my ability to survive and turn the anger and sadness I had into positive life changes and a new way forward.”

Dove has never publicly addressed Ryan’s claims. That said, the Disney Channel star did post a quote about “toxic people” via social media after his cheating accusations: “When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you,” the quote began. “The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth, just like you did.”

Dove captioned the excerpt, “Beautiful.”

Was Dove Cameron engaged to Thomas Doherty?

Although Dove and the Gossip Girl actor were together for four years, they never got engaged.

Even so, fans were shocked to learn about their split in December 2020. “In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to part ways,” the Liv and Maddie alum tweeted at the time. “The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.”

In a follow-up post via Instagram, Dove clarified why the former flames decided to speak about their breakup: “We know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship, and we wanted to set the record straight.”

Thomas has since moved on with model Yasmin Wijnaldum, while Dove appears to be single.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.