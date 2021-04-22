Off the market! Months after splitting from longtime love Dove Cameron in October 2020, Thomas Doherty has officially moved on with Yasmin Wijnaldum.

News that the new Gossip Girl actor and model were dating first broke in March 2021 when the couple was photographed cozying up during an outing in New York City. According to images obtained by E! News at the time, the pair leaned in for a kiss while enjoying a meal. After dining together, both Thomas and Yasmin went on a walk around the city. Nearly one month later, the pair started showcasing their love on social media.

Things between them appeared to become Instagram official when the Descendants alum shared a series of photos on social media alongside the caption, “Bby.” In one of the snaps, Thomas tagged Yasmin, who was bundled up in a winter jacket and had a mask covering her face. She also left a comment on the post that read, “So, that’s THE tree huh? I get it now,” appearing to reference another photo included within the upload.

Yasmin, for her part, called Thomas her “angel” on Instagram Stories when celebrating his birthday in April 2021. She shared a selfie of herself and the actor, who was making a kiss face at the camera. In a second post, she uploaded a video in which Thomas was carrying a pizza box. “The best delivery man,” Yasmin wrote, tagging the former Disney Channel star.

Although Thomas has appeared to move on, there seems to be no bad blood between himself and his ex. While he’s stayed pretty mum about his and Dove’s breakup, she’s given fans some insight into what went wrong. During an April 2021 interview with NYLON, the actress called the split a “bad breakup that was completely out of nowhere.” She also appeared to reference their split elsewhere in the interview, which was about her song “Lazy Baby,” and explained that it’s not a diss track, noting that she played it for Thomas.

“I’m never ever going to go into the specifics of my most recent breakup,” she told Access in a separate interview. “I never will because it’s too personal to me, and because we both care about each other so much still. We’re still friends, I still love the living daylights out of him.”

It’s safe to say the former flames are amicable exes who are moving on in new relationships! Scroll through our gallery for a timeline of Thomas and Yasmin’s budding romance.

