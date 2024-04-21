Thomas Doherty might be notorious for playing the heartbreaker in the 2021 reboot of Gossip Girl, but behind-the-scenes, he’s a total sweetheart!

The Scottish actor has had quite a few relationships in the public eye over the past few years — but fans are wondering if there’s any updates on his current love life. Keep reading to find out if Thomas is on or off the market!

Is Thomas Doherty Single?

It seems Thomas is currently in a relationship with Yasmin Wijnaldum. In March 2021, speculation grew that the two were seeing one another after they were spotted hanging out in New York City. It wasn’t until a few months of flirty comments and exchanges later on social media when they would seemingly confirm their relationship.

For Thomas’ birthday the following month, Yasmin posted a special shout-out on Instagram to commemorate his day — which is as close as one can get to a confirmation these days!

By July 2021, their relationship was officially verified after Page Six reported the lovebirds had attended the Gossip Girl premiere party. Since then, Thomas and Yasmin have continued to post their love for each other!

Before the model began dating The Invitation star, Yasmin was romantically linked to musician G-Eazy.

Did Thomas Doherty Date Dove Cameron?

Never forget! Dove Cameron sparked romance rumors with Thomas after meeting on set for Descendants 2 in 2016. The former couple confirmed their relationship in February 2017 after Dove told People at the time that they were “dating” but had planned to keep their romance private so that it could be more “real.”

The two eventually got comfortable with displaying their love and started posting photos of one another on social media. It seems Thomas and Dove had gotten pretty serious especially since he told Entertainment Tonight that she was “the one” for him.

However, their relationship took a left turn in October 2020 after they decided to call it quits. Dove wrote on Instagram stories at the time, “Hi all, we know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight. In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.”

