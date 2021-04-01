Finding love? Thomas Doherty might have a new lady in his life following his October 2020 split from Dove Cameron after three years together.

The new Gossip Girl star was caught packing on the PDA with model Yasmin Wijnaldum in New York City in March 2021, according to photos obtained by E! News. In the pics, the pair leaned in for a kiss while sharing what looked like a romantic meal together. Thomas wore a trench coat and white button-down paired with jeans and sneakers, while his other half opted for an oversized pink button-down, white sneakers and sunglasses. Following the meal, the pair walked around the city accompanied by a pup.

News of the actor’s fling comes months after his ex announced via Twitter in December 2020 that she and Thomas had called it quits two months prior. “Hi all. In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to part ways,” Dove shared with her millions of social media followers. “The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.”

In an Instagram Stories post, the Descendants alum added, “We know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight.”

Before their breakup, the Powerpuff Girls star opened up about quarantining with her boyfriend amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and explained that the pair was “trying to find ways to give each other space.”

“Even the healthiest of relationships, right now, you need space. You need your alone time for your own relationship with yourself to flourish, but then also your romantic relationship,” Dove told People in April 2020. “We make sure to get fresh air, open the doors as much as we can. We’ve been cooking loads, I do breakfast and lunch and then he does dinner.”

Aside from Dove’s initial post about the breakup, both former Disney Channel stars have stayed quiet about parting ways. Dove has continued to be candid with fans about her mental health on social media and Thomas, for his part, has moved to NYC to film season 1 of HBO Max‘s Gossip Girl reboot. The actor — who’s set to play Max Wolfe in the show — has been all smiles with the cast while filming around the Big Apple.

Now that Thomas appears to have a new lady in his life, scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of his dating history.

