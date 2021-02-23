Get ready, Upper East Siders, because Gossip Girl is headed back to TV! In December 2020, HBO Max confirmed that the highly anticipated continuation of the iconic CW series would be headed to the streaming service in 2021.

Set four years after the original show — which aired from 2007 until 2012 — the reimagined version is set to follow a new group of private school students in New York City. The new series, which has already finished filming in the Big Apple, will also explore how much social media and the Upper East Side has changed over the years. In November 2020, showrunner Joshua Safran explained why the new installment — starring Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jordan Alexander, Emily Alyn Lind, Savannah Smith, Jason Gotay, Zión Moreno, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson and more — is technically not considered a reboot.

“A) The cast aren’t playing the original characters B) It exists in the same world as the original C) The same creators and one of the original writers are making it D) No one involved with it is calling it a reboot,” he wrote in an Instagram Stories post at the time.

During a February 2021 interview with Dazed magazine, Emily agreed with this sentiment. “These are new characters, new story lines,” the actress explained when asked whether or not she and the cast feel pressure joining the ranks of such a well-known series. “It’s a new generation.”

Scroll through our gallery to see everything we know about the new Gossip Girl series so far!

