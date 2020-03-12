Let’s get a show of hands — who is super excited for the upcoming Gossip Girl remake?! For those who missed it, it was announced back in July 2019 that they were rebooting the iconic CW show, and fans could not be more excited! It will have 10 episodes in total, and is set to premiere on WarnerMedia’s soon-to-launch streaming service, HBO Max.

Set eight years after the original show ended, the upcoming series will follow a brand new group of Upper East Siders as they’re thrown under the microscope of Gossip Girl’s social surveillance. The show will also explore how much social media and New York City has changed over the years. The show’s original creators, Joshua Schwartz, Joshua Safran and Stephanie Savage will all return to executive produce the reboot.

“It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that,” Joshua revealed at 2019 Vulture Fest. “The thing I can’t say is there is a twist, and that all relates to the twist.”

He also hopes that the continuation will feature more diversity than the original show.

“There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show,” the showrunner added. “I was the only gay writer I think the entire time I was there. Even when I went to private school in New York in the ’90s, the school didn’t necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl. So, this time around, the leads are nonwhite. There’s a lot of queer content on this show.”

Wow, how epic does that sound?! As fans know, the original show starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick and Taylor Momsen, and it aired from September 2007 to December 2012. But wait, will any of the OG stars appear in the new show? Who else is starring in it? Don’t worry, people, because J-14‘s got you covered. Scroll through our gallery to meet the full cast of the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot.

