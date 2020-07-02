Ever since news hit the web that they were rebooting Gossip Girl, more than seven years after the OG show went off the air, fans have been patiently waiting on the edge of their seats for some details! The new series has been kept pretty under wraps — until now, that is! Yep, one of the show’s main stars, Eli Brown, just spilled all the tea on his character, and it made us even more excited for the spinoff.

“We’ve been asked to keep even the very little information that we have pretty secretive, but I can tell you that my character’s a really good guy,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “He comes from a very wealthy family and he’s a humanitarian.”

As for whether or not he watched the original show, the Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionist star explained, “My sister watched it. This is so funny because it’s the same question I got when I was on Pretty Little Liars, which was also my sister’s favorite show. I watched her watching them; I saw it in the background. Once I got the role [on the Gossip Girl reboot] I came around and I watched most of the first season. But now I’m down in L.A. where I don’t have a TV or WiFi, so I’m kind of off the grid right now.”

Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus pandemic, production of the Gossip Girl reboo has been put on hold, but the actor is super excited to get back to work once it is deemed safe.

“First and foremost, I’m excited to shoot something in New York,” he gushed. “That sounds so fun, even though I know that it will be a very different New York because of social distancing and the safety precautions. It’s going to be a very different experience than I thought, but that’ll still be very cool. We’re recreating something that was so adored by so many people. It’s going to be fun.”

For those who missed it, it was announced back in July 2019 that they were bringing back the iconic CW show, and fans could not be more excited! Set eight years after the original show ended, the upcoming series will follow a brand new group of Upper East Siders as they’re thrown under the microscope of Gossip Girl’s social surveillance. The show will also explore how much social media and New York City has changed over the years, and get this — the original creators, Joshua Schwartz, Joshua Safran and Stephanie Savage will all return to executive produce the reboot.

“It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that,” Joshua revealed at 2019 Vulture Fest. “The thing I can’t say is there is a twist, and that all relates to the twist.”

It will have 10 episodes in total, and will premiere sometime in 2021 on HBO Max.

