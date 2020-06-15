Fans are seriously convinced that the Gossip Girl cast is gearing up for a reunion and we’re seriously freaking out! All the speculation started on Sunday, June 14, after Ed Westwick — Chuck Bass himself — took to Instagram with a pretty major teaser.

It wasn’t until Monday, June 15, when the actor set the record straight and, sorry guys, but the cast isn’t coming together after all. But, the 32-year-old is actually supporting a good cause with his new Gossip Girl-inspired face masks.

He also addressed fans’ disappointment with the announcement in an Instagram Stories post.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time he’s sparked rumors about the franchise. Ever since it was reported that HBO Max had plans to reboot the original show, fans have wondered if any of the OG stars would return for the new show. Well, back in April, Ed sparked rumors that he was going to reprise his role as the iconic Chuck Bass for the reboot.

“What a time, would I still look good in the limo?” he captioned an Instagram pic from April 18, sharing a throwback pic of him and his cast mates.

For those who missed it, it was announced back in July 2019 that they were bringing back the CW show with 10 brand new episodes. Set eight years after the original show ended, the upcoming series will follow a brand new group of Upper East Siders as they’re thrown under the microscope of Gossip Girl’s social surveillance. The show will also explore how much social media and New York City has changed over the years, and get this — the show’s original creators, Joshua Schwartz, Joshua Safran and Stephanie Savage are all returning to executive produce the reboot.

That’s not all! Kristen Bell, who actually voiced Gossip Girl in the original show, has already confirmed that she’ll be returning for the reboot! The series’ producers shared the exciting news to TV Line back in November 2019. Savannah Smith, Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jason Gotay, Johnathan Fernandez, Zion Moreno, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty and Tavi Gevinson are also set to star in the new show.

