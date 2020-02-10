Congratulations are in order for Penn Badgley because the Gossip Girl star just announced that he’s about to become a dad! That’s right, he and his wife, Domino Kirke, are expecting their first baby together, and fans could not be more excited for them.

Domino took to Instagram on Monday, February 10 to shared the exciting news. But in doing so, the British singer also revealed that she had unfortunately suffered two miscarriages in the past.

“Pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done,” the 36-year-old wrote alongside a snap of her growing baby bump. “As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience. When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.”

For those who missed it, Domino and Penn first started dating back in 2014. They got married three years later — in February 2017 — with a small wedding attended only by their close friends and family members. Back in December 2019, the You actor shared a sweet tribute to his wife in honor of her birthday.

“A super-brief review of your invisible qualities: A truly radiant soul, you seem to spark alight almost everyone you meet, like a 99% success rate. It’s really impressive, and quite mysterious. You encourage others to be honest, and brave, and gentle, and expansive. Your great capacity for empathy is obvious, something anyone can get warm by like a glowing stove. Your desire to be of service to others is miraculous. It is in your DNA,” he wrote. “In pictures as a very young child, you exude it — a great care and sweetness; an invitation. You make others happy by you. For me, it is a joy to witness you when you are happy. For you, I always hope to be a source of joy. I’m really glad we’re married.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.