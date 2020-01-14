Warning: Spoilers ahead. On Tuesday, January 14, Netflix officially announced their plans to renew the hit series You for a third season. Get ready for some major spooky, stalker vibes not only coming from Joe, but Love too, when season three premieres in 2021.

“Oh…hello you,” the streaming service captioned their Instagram announcement. “You S3 is coming.”

According to Deadline, season three is set to have 10 episodes. As for the cast, both Penn Badgley and Victoria Pendetti are set to reprise their roles in the show.

What will the third season be about? Well, thanks to Penn, fans already know! During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight he hinted at what’s to come for his character Joe’s relationship with Love. At the the time, the 33-year-old accidentally spilled that fans will get to see the real differences between male and female serial killers in the third season. For those who missed it, at the end of season two it was revealed that Joe’s new, Los Angeles girlfriend was actually a murderer herself.

“She is theoretically a perfect match, because she wants to see somebody the way Joe wants to be seen, and vice versa,” he said about the characters. “They both want to be seen… actually you understand more and more, she has a mania there too. That once you understand why Love is the way she is, and who she actually is, you realize that there is no perfect match for Joe.”

Before he dropped the major bomb about season three, Penn said that in his mind Joe and Love are very similar, but also very different.

“She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person, she doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator. Dare I say, I think in the third season,” he started before quickly realizing what he just said. “Oh, God. I literally know nothing about the third season.”

