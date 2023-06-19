You asked for it! Season 5 of the series that follows murderous man on the run, Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley), is coming to Netflix soon. Keep reading for everything we know, including if season 2 star Jenna Ortega will be returning to the series!

What Will ‘You’ Season 5 Be About?

In March 2023, Netflix announced that You‘s fifth season will also be its last. The final season will take place in New York, where it all began, and someone from Joe’s past is set to return.

“Though I can’t say who just yet, we all know there are many loose ends from Joe’s past,” Penn revealed in a video during Netflix’s Tudum event in June 2023. “The question is: Who are you?”

Will Jenna Ortega Return to ‘You’ Season 5?

Jenna’s character in You, Ellie, was one of the few who made it out alive at the end of season 2. When the Wednesday actress didn’t appear in the show’s follow-up seasons, fans were left wondering if Ellie would ever be returning to the show.

However, Netflix teased Jenna’s character’s return after releasing a June 2023 teaser for the show’s final season, with Ellie being shown as one of Joe’s “loose ends” as he returns back to New York.

On top of that, Penn himself divulged more into those “loose ends” during Netflix’s Tudum.

When it was time for the You portion of the event, Penn appeared on screen in a video clip, saying, “Olá! Brazil, I’ve heard you’re on the edge of your seats, waiting and theorizing about the epic conclusion to You.”

He continued, “More importantly, you’re considering what, or should I say, who Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York. Though I can’t say who just yet, we all know there are many loose ends from Joe’s past. The question is: Who are you?”

What Has Jenna Ortega Said About Returning to ‘You’?

Jenna said she was “devastated” that she couldn’t return to You while speaking with Entertainment Tonight in February 2023, explaining the reason for her absence was due to filming conflicts.

“I miss Ellie,” she began. “I had been wanting to go back to Ellie for such a long time. But, I was in Romania shooting Wednesday. I couldn’t travel back and forth with the pandemic and everything like that and when you’re committed to a show, there was just no way that it could have worked out.”

