Jenna Ortega has come such a long way following her time on Disney Channel’s Stuck In the Middle! Keep reading to see all of the projects she’s worked on since her Disney days!

Following her time on Disney’s Stuck In the Middle and Bizaardvark, Jenna starred in a few well-known shows such as Jane the Virgin, You and Elena of Avalor. However, the Disney alum would soon solidify her place as a pro in the horror film genre after starring in 2022’s Scream, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, X, Studio 666 and American Carnage. Jenna is also set to star as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Tim Burton series, Wednesday.

“Ultimately, I just want to keep telling stories that are meaningful or impactful or affect me in some type of way,” the California native told Teen Vogue in April. “Whether it’s a fun project or it has a serious message, I think that as long as I stay focused on that, it’ll be good for me.”

She spoke about her transition from working on Disney Channel to booking more dramatic roles in an interview with Complex in March. “I think it’s kind of weird because it’s happened all organically in a sense. I do remember leaving Disney Channel being really nervous because it was really hard to get into audition rooms. My main goal has always been film, and I wasn’t well-known enough. I didn’t have any connection to the industry.”

Jenna also admitted to her affinity for the horror genre, as seen in her most recent projects. “I tend to do a lot of horror but even my horror films I think are pretty different in themselves, which is enough for me and also keeps me on my toes and I think forces me to work in a different way or exercise a muscle in a different way. And I love a challenge. That’s what it comes down to when I’m choosing new projects.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the projects Jenna has worked on since her Disney days!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.