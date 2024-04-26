Women supporting women! Singer-songwriter Halsey — an ex-girlfriend of Matty Healy‘s — just appeared to have shown support for Taylor Swift‘s new album The Tortured Poets Department, which is rumored to be heavily inspired by The 1975 singer.

On April 25, the “Colors” songstress shared a photo of her boyfriend, Avan Jogia, wearing a pair of sweatpants that appeared to be merch from Taylor’s new album, to her Instagram Story. See below:

Halsey, 28, and Matty, 35, dated in 2015 but ultimately split, which prompted both singers to write some bangers about one another. Halsey wrote one of her most famous songs, “Colors,” about the frontman, and fans believe the British band’s “The Sound” is about the former flames.

She broke down the meaning behind “Colors” during a 2016 SiriusXM appearance, where she explained that she was inspired after being in a relationship with someone and watching the “vibrancy slowly start to leak out of them.”

Halsey added, “Whether they’re falling victim to drugs or falling victim to work or any sort of negative behavior that’s kind of taking them away from the bright and lively person that they used to be. You can kind of see them start to fade to gray, and you wish you had them back the way that they used to be.”

The “Closer” songstress also spoke candidly about dating Matty in a 2015 interview with Billboard, explaining that the duo are “both attracted to characters,” explaining, “We saw that in each other. I spent a lot of time watching him and he spent a lot of time loving being watched.”

Meanwhile, Taylor first had a short-lived romance with Matty in 2014, which the pair rekindled once again last summer. It wouldn’t last long, and majority of Taylor’s new album is seemingly inspired by the British crooner.

Matty is now dating model Gabbriette Bechtel, and was faced with questions from paparazzi this week about Taylor’s new album, but the “Chocolate” singer claimed he hadn’t “really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good.”

For her part, the TTPD singer is currently dating football star Travis Kelce, who also appears to have a few tracks on her new record that are inspired their romance, including “So High School” and “The Alchemy.”

