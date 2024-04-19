Even the biggest pop star in the world gets ghosted, apparently. According to Swifties, Matt Healy may have ditched Taylor Swift following their brief romance in 2023 — thanks to a song off her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Keep reading to get a breakdown of “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

Did Matty Healy Ghost Taylor Swift?

With the release of Taylor’s 11th studio album, many fans thought that the record would focus on her previous six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, however, after surprising listeners with a double album on Friday, April 19, it seems majority of the tracks take aim towards the 1975 singer, instead.

And in “The Smallest Boy Who Ever Lived,” it appears Taylor accuses Matty of ghosting her.

“Was any of it true?/ Gazing at me starry-eyed/ In your Jehovah’s Witness suit,” she sings, seemingly referencing the black suits The 1975 lead singer is known to wear during his concerts. “You tried to buy some pills/ From a friend of friends of mine/ They just ghosted you/ Now you know what it feels like.”

After listening to the “ghosted” line, fans immediately started to speculate that the British singer may have left the American pop star on read.

One fan wrote on X, “imagine ghosting THE taylor swift.”

Later in the chorus of the track, Taylor croons, “And I don’t even want you back I just want to know/ If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal/ And I don’t miss what we had but could someone give/ A message to the smallest man who ever lived.”

When Did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Date?

ICYMI, romance speculation between Taylor and Matty first sparked in April 2023, and had the English singer in the middle of several controversies due to several of his past comments. At the time, followers of the singer created the movement #SpeakUpNow, asking Taylor to “reflect on the impact of [her] own and associates’ behavior.”

It seems the songstress heard her fans loud and clear after she seemingly addressed the comments on “But Daddy I Love Him.”

Taylor sings: “I’d rather burn my whole life down/ Than listen to one more second of all this bitchin’ and moanin’/ I’ll tell you something ’bout my good name/ It’s mine along with all the disgrace/ I don’t cater to all these vipers dressed in empath’s clothing.”

A long with the previously mentioned tracks, most of the songs off of The Tortured Poets Department appear to be about Taylor’s relationship with Matty — including the album’s namesake.

“You left your typewriter at my apartment / Straight from the tortured poets department,” she sings (Matty is known for his love of typewriters).

“I think some things I never say / Like, ‘Who uses typewriters anyway?’ / But you’re in self-sabotage mode, throwing spikes down on the road /But I’ve seen this episode and still love the show, who else decodes you?”

