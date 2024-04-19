Since the release of Taylor Swift‘s 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department, one man has found himself in the center of public scrutiny, once again: Matty Healy. As the two singers had a short-lived romance in 2023, The 1975 singer was reportedly “worried” about the way the new album would portray him, according to a new report. Keep reading to uncover Matty’s reaction to TTPD.

According to an Us Weekly source, Matty’s family’s reaction was very positive to Taylor’s 11th studio album, which premiered on April 19, and the way it portrayed the singer. “Matty’s family knew about the relationship, and they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart,” the insider explained.

“Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain,” the source added.

Another insider told the same outlet that Matty was “really appreciative” to receive a heads-up from Taylor’s team about TTPD. “He was worried that their story would be shed in a negative light,” the source revealed, explaining that he was worried that “the public wouldn’t get the full story.”

Matty was also reportedly “very nervous about the Swifties,” but is “happy he can move on with less anxiety.”

“Their relationship was fast, but extremely passionate and real,” the insider said of Matty and Taylor’s short-lived romance, explaining that they “don’t speak anymore.”

ICYMI, the two stars reportedly started dating around May 2023, until it was confirmed that they had split by the summertime.

During their time together, Matty found himself in the center of several controversies due to his past comments about the singer. In an old interview of Matty from 2016, he claimed that dating someone more famous than him would be “emasculating.”

“It’s just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift,” he told Q Magazine in 2016. “The reason I mention that is because if I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift, I would’ve been, ‘F–king hell, I am not being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, ‘F–k. That.’”

By June 2023, however, it was reported that Taylor and Matty had gone their separate ways.

“Taylor and Matt are no longer romantically involved,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They had fun together, but it was never serious.”

