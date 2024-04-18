There’s no such thing as a coincidence when it comes to Taylor Swift, so when fans took a closer look at her track list for The Tortured Poets Department, they noticed some songs might be about her rumored fling Matt Healy!

Keep reading to find out how Swifities seemingly cracked the code.

While many believe that her upcoming album — which comes out on April 19, 2024 — will talk about her split with Joe Alwyn, others think she’s gonna talk about her brief romance with the 1975 singer.

Taking a look at the track list, fans are hypothesizing that Taylor will be retelling her love life in chronological order, with the first six songs,”Fortnite” until “But Daddy, I Love Him” — will revolve around Joe.

As the album continues, the next song “Florida!!!,” might be a nod to when her split from Joe was first announced. During her Eras Tour in April 2023, outlets reported that the singer had officially called it quits from her beau of six years — and it just so happens that when the rumors started, Taylor was performing in Florida.

Not even a month after their breakup, gossip spread that Taylor had moved on with Matty. Speculation rapidly grew after he was spotted at her Eras concerts in Nashville. While the two have never publicly confirmed their relationship, an old interview of Matty resurfaced — where he claimed dating someone more famous than him would be “emasculating.”

“It’s just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift,” he told Q Magazine in 2016. “The reason I mention that is because if I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift, I would’ve been, ‘F–king hell, I am not being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, ‘F–k. That.’”

Amid their dating rumors, Matty found himself under mass scrutiny by the public. It was revealed that the singer was featured in an episode of “The Adam Friedland Show” podcast in February 2023, where he mocked rapper Ice Spice — who is not only a good friend of Taylor, but also worked on her remix of “Karma.”

In June 2023, it was reported that Taylor and Matty had officially split. “Taylor and Matt are no longer romantically involved,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They had fun together, but it was never serious.”

Fans of Taylor believe that the cause behind their breakup was due to his problematic behavior — which leads Swifties to wonder if “Guilty as Sin,” “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” are about the “Robbers” singer.

“I can practically hear Taylor Swift singing ‘I can fix him, no really I can’ in the most sarcastic tone,” one X user wrote, while another added, “Did you really think Taylor was going to write a song called ‘I Can Fix Him’ and have it not be about Matty Healy?”

Taylor has yet to confirm who her songs on TTPD will be about.

