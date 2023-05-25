Ice Spice is everywhere right now — and she seems to have popped out of nowhere! The New York rapper first came onto the scene in late 2022 with her song “Munch (Feelin’ U),” which went viral on TikTok. Now, the Bronx native is set to collaborate with *the* Taylor Swift herself just one month after her viral hit “Princess Diana” featuring Nicki Minaj was released. Keep reading to meet Ice Spice.

Who Is Ice Spice?

The rapper’s real name is Isis Naija Gaston, and fun fact, she was born on January 1, 2000!

Ice Spice grew up in the Bronx, New York City. However, she began her rapping career while attending the State University of New York at Purchase, after meeting record producer RiotUSA in 2021.

While her first song “Munch (Feelin’ U)” went viral on TikTok, many listeners assumed that the rapper would be a one-hit wonder. However, all of that changed when Ice Spice put out remix singles “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” (with PinkPantheress) and “Princess Diana” (with Nicki Minaj). Both songs exploded on the video streaming app and the Billboard Hot 100, sealing the artist’s success.

“Growing up, I remember having a deeper voice than a lot of girls, and boys would try to make fun of me,” Ice told Paper Magazine in April 2023. “I remember being in school and people imitating me, trying to talk like me, or saying s–t that I would say and thinking it’s so funny. It was years of just hearing that, and accepting it, and then thinking it’s funny too, and then eventually using it to my advantage. I’m just happy I get to have a career based off how I sound and things I say.”

Are Taylor Swift and Ice Spice Collaborating?

On top of all of Ice Spice’s iconic collaborations, the one with Taylor Swift might be icing on the cake. Not only is she featured on the pop star’s Midnights track “Karma,” she’s also set to star in Taylor’s music video for it, dropping on May 26, 2023.

“SO much to tell you,” Taylor wrote in an Instagram post announcing their collaboration. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights.”

