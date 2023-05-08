Swifties, you doing OK? Following Taylor Swift‘s 2023 breakup with longterm boyfriend Joe Alwyn, the Midnights singer has since sparked dating rumors with The 1975 singer Matty Healy. Keep reading for a timeline on their alleged relationship, updates and more.

Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Dating?

Matty and Taylor were reported to be dating in May 2023, according to a source via The Sun.

“She and Matty are madly in love,” the insider revealed. “It’s super early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

The source added, “They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.”

Since the dating news hit, Matty has been spotted at Taylor’s Eras Tour shows throughout its Nashville leg on May 5 and May 6, with multiple fans taking videos of The 1975 frontman in the audience, singing and dancing along to Taylor’s setlist.

Reps for Matty and Taylor did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Friends?

ICYMI, the pop stars first met 10 years ago and were briefly romantically linked at the time. However, Matty denied there was anything romantic between them during an interview with the Australian radio show 2Day FM.

“It’s fake. It’s all bloody fake. It’s a farce! Yeah, we met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do and we spoke occasionally,” he explained in 2014. “And she’s the biggest pop star in the world and I’m in Australia. There’s no, like, relationship or anything happening. It’s just funny how people really, really buy into that.”

Their alleged romance in May 2023 comes one month after it was revealed that the Grammy-winning singer had split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, in April.

“Some in Taylor’s inner circle aren’t so surprised by the breakup,” a source told Life & Style about Taylor and Joe. “They feel bad, but Taylor would never want anyone to feel sorry for [her], especially her fans.”

